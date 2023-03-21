ARNOLD C. GREEN, 92, passed away March 16, 2023 from complications of dementia and congestive heart failure.
He was born in Bolair, WV and lived in Jerryville, WV during his youth. Employment led him to Canton, OH, Rutland, OH and Malden, WV.
He retired from Conrail railroad as a conductor serving through the transition years of New York Central and Penn Central railroads.
Arnold had been a past active member of Spring Fork Baptist Church, Campbells Creek, WV serving as Chairman of the Deacon Board and Adult Sunday School Teacher.
Arnold and his late wife, Mary Ann, enjoyed 59 years of marriage growing from their humble beginnings in Jerryville. The minister, Rev Ray Baker, who performed their marriage ceremony in 1949 conducted their 50th wedding anniversary renewal vows. During Mary Ann's illness that required her residency in a skilled nursing facility, Arnold only missed 10 days in 30 months staying with her during the day until her death.
Arnold was later blessed to find love and companionship with Doris Ihle. They enjoyed 12 years together.
Arnold was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann (Sigman), parents, Clyde and Ruth Green, siblings - Eleanor Simms, Betty Lou Fleming, Eugene and Nelson Green.
He is survived by companion, Doris Ihle, son, Arnie (Kim) Green, grandchildren, Sarah (Jim) Collins and Casey (Christina) Green, great grandsons, Ryan and Gavin Collins, two very special nieces, Jane (Tim) Ihle and Marcy (Tim) Bennett, several nephews and nieces, and sister in law June Green.
There was a private memorial service and he was entombed beside his beloved Mary Ann in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
The family thanks Steve and Jill Lockhart, Steve and Shirley Brown, Luke and Joyce Williamson, Gary and Lenita Goudy, Barbara Ireland, John and Patty Miller and all his Oak Tree Villa neighbors for their kindness and support through the years.
Thank you to the health care angels Dr. Gabriel Maijub, Dr. John Prokop, Alisha, Elizabeth and their staff, John Arnold MMH Cardiology, Wyngate Senior Living Community direct care staff, nurses and administrators and Jen, Tammy, Cami, Chaplain Erik, Dr. Onestingh at Amedisys Hospice, Vienna, WV. You truly validate angels walk amongst us.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, WV is managing the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared by accessing www.stevensandgrass.com.
Memorial donations may be considered in Arnold's memory to Amedisys Hospice, 2200 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV 26105.
