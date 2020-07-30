ARNOLD "CLAY" MITCHELL, 87, of Ripley, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 27, 2020.
Clay was born March 30, 1933, in Putnam County, a son of the late Asa and Conway Dodd Mitchell. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 35 years of service. He was an active member for 58 years at the Ripley Baptist Temple where he served as a Trustee for 47 years. He also served as a Deacon prior to becoming a Trustee. Clay loved going on family camping trips, fishing, hunting and in his younger days, golfing. He was known as a man who could fix almost anything.
Clay is survived by his wife, Ida Waybright Mitchell; children, Cathy Loucks, Diane (Jon) Barr, Janet (Mike) Elder, Denise (Jeff) Keffer and Arnold (Angela) Mitchell; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Ray and Clyde Mitchell and son-in-law Harold Loucks.
Funeral Service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will be in the Fairplain Cemetery, Ripley. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, while inside the funeral home please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Memorial donations in memory of Clay may be made to the Silent Word Ministry, P.O. Box 889, Trenton, GA 30752 or through the website, www.silentword.org.
