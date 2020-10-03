Essential reporting in volatile times.

ARNOLD "SONNY" CONRAD 91, of Webster Springs, passed away October 1, 2020.Service will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the funeral home.