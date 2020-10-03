ARNOLD "SONNY" CONRAD 91, of Webster Springs, passed away October 1, 2020.Service will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the funeral home.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.