ARNOLD ROLLINS, 88 of Glass Addition, Poca, died August 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born to Charles and Gracie Rollins of Grandview Ridge near Red House.
Arnold married his wife, Janet Crago, in 1952 while in the Marines. They moved to Poca in 1958, making a home for their three sons. They later had four grandsons.
Arnold was a graduate of Poca High School and attended Morris Harvey College. He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He worked at the Bank of Nitro for 38 years, before retiring and continuing his career at Putnam County Bank, retiring at the age of 80.
Arnold is survived by his wife Janet, sons Carroll (Lydia) of Atlanta GA, Wayne of Dayton, OH, Bill of Charleston, WV, grandsons Matt of Ft. Myers, FL, and Daniel and Joseph of Atlanta GA. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Delores Harrison, sisters-in-law Anna Mansfield, Judy Crago and Geri Crago, many nieces and nephews and special neighbors Larry and Linda Kilgore. His second grandson, Adam, preceded him in death.
Special thanks to his caretaker, Leann, her husband Billy and daughter Lacy for providing exemplary care that made his last few years on earth better than anyone could have imagined. Special thanks too, to the wonderful Hospice nurses and staff for their wonderful guidance and care to Arnold and his family during the final months.
A graveside service will be held on August 14, at 10 a.m., at the Donald C Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV. For those that are attending the service, please be at the cemetery by 9:50 a.m. and we will meet at the administration building parking area and go to the committal area in procession. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, everyone is asked to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask.
