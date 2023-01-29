ARNOLD "VIC" HUGHES, age 76 passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord on January 23, 2023. "Vic", as he was affectionately known, was born April 12, 1946, to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Brown.
Vic's passion was golf. He loved everything golf. He also loved to travel and knew his way around the bowling alley. However, it was his daily breakfast dates with his friends at McDonald's that brought him a great amount of joy. He loved his family and lived each moment for his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his father, Harold and by his mother Nina and stepfather Forrest McCoy. Left to cherish his memory are his two sisters, Teresa Callahan and her husband, John and Beth Leontopoulos. His four sons, Harold and his wife Heather, Chris and his wife Misty, David and his wife Amber and Sean with his wife Devon. His adoring grandchildren, Eli, Ashlyn, Bree, Kyndall, Olivia, Xander, Aubrey and Jackson.
Funeral services for Vic will be held January 29, 2023, at 1 p.m., in the Life and Legacy Good Shepherd Chapel located at 6525 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail, NC 28079.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco with Pastor Butch Brogan officiating. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.