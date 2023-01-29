Thank you for Reading.

Arnold "Vic" Hughes
ARNOLD "VIC" HUGHES, age 76 passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord on January 23, 2023. "Vic", as he was affectionately known, was born April 12, 1946, to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Brown.

Vic's passion was golf. He loved everything golf. He also loved to travel and knew his way around the bowling alley. However, it was his daily breakfast dates with his friends at McDonald's that brought him a great amount of joy. He loved his family and lived each moment for his grandchildren.

