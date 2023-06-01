ARNOLD WEBSTER RAWLINGS (Bo) of Live Oak, Florida departed this world April 2, 2023. Bo was born October 21, 1932. His parents were Donald Rawlings and Virginia Fields Rawlings of Charleston, West Virginia. He was the second of nine children (Helen, June, David, Roberta, Carl, Freddie, Donnie and Karen). In February 1958 he married Janice Dolores Dolin of Davis Creek. She was the love of his life for over 60 years. This marriage was blessed with two daughters; Tresa Poling (John) of Greenville, PA and Joan Miller (Kurt) of Suwannee County FL. His grandchildren; Jana Stump (Adam), Jordan Poling, Lukas Miller, Rachel Miller and Ethan Miller all have humorous memories of their Pawpaw. His four great grandchildren; Tristan, Wyatt, Kilian and Judah Stump regretfully only knew him through family photographs and stories. Bo Rawlings made his living as a construction painter. He was always a good provider. He was industrious and always displayed a strong work ethic. He was an avid reader and he liked to write stories. He could mesmerize friends and family with some of his true and fictitious narratives. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and operating a ham radio. Bo was loved by many including his five sisters-in-law (Linda, Judy, Wilma, Bonnie and Betty) who considered him a real brother. He was a generous man, a faithful member of the Live Oak Church of the Nazarene. Bo once had a vision or dream of God taking him to Heaven to visit his wife. He never tired of recalling this experience. Bo often quoted the lyrics "This world is not my home. I'm just a passing through my treasures are laid up somewhere beyond the blue. The angels beckon me through heaven's open door and I can't feel at home in this world anymore." Bo arrived home the moment he took his last breath.