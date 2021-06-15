ARTHUR C. HEDRICK, 93, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Grassy Meadows and Charleston, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at his home. A graveside service will be on June 17, at 2 p.m., at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July17 at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, 16155 Midland Trail W, Clintonville, WV 24931.
