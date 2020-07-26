ARTHUR FRANKLIN (FRANK) YOUNG, 81, of Summersville, passed from this life at Summersville Regional Medical Center on February 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. He was born May 17, 1938, and at the age of 16, he was in a car accident resulting in paralysis confining him to a wheelchair. As a quadriplegic, he graduated from Nicholas County High School and from technical school with a drafting certificate. He was employed by the WV Department of Highways as a drafting design technician for 20 years. Frank was a member of Dotson Simpson United Methodist Church. He was a volunteer track and cross country coach for middle school and high school teams for many years.
He was a wheelchair athlete, participating in wheelchair races in the United States and internationally. He was involved with the Marathon Scholars Program, the Nicholas County Memorial Park Board, Lions Club, and several wheelchair organizations.
Frank was preceded in death by his mother Margaret Young, his older brother Bill David Young, and estranged father Charles Young of New York. Left to cherish his memories are his brother Joe Young (Debbie), sister Becky Legg (Ted), nephews Joe Pat Young (Mary) and L.T. Legg (Tina), nieces Mary-Margaret Chandler (Carl), Joy Young Ford (Jamie) , and Mariana Weflen (Mark). Great nephews and nieces Abby, Patrick, and Morrigan Young; and Will (Kim), Alan, and Tom (Anna) Chandler; Cameron Powell(Kari); and Lars Legg.
A private Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 1, at 10 a.m. at the Summersville Baptist Church. COVID-19 regulations will be observed.
The service will be live streamed on http:// www.summersvillebaptist.com/online worship. and http://Facebook.com/Summersvillebaptistchurch