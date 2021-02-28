ARTHUR GENE JARRETT, 84, of Uneeda passed away February 26, 2021.
He was born January 6, 1937, son of the late Arthur and Stella Jarrett.
He was an 8 year veteran with the United States Air Force; 10 year retired owner/operator with Hall's Trucking; 15 year retired miner with Colony Bay Mining; and a member of Freedom Baptist Church. He was a wonderful husband, father, and papaw who will be missed very much.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Jarrett; sons, Gary Jarrett, Arthur (Tonya) Jarrett and Michael Jarrett; daughter, Teresa (Chris) George; five grandchildren, Gary Jarrett Jr., Marissa Jarrett, Destiny Linville (Scotty), Cameron Jarrett and Arthur Jarrett; and two great-grandbabies, Hunter Linville and Piper Linville. He is also survived his brother, Duke Jarrett; his sister, Doris Adams; and by nephews and nieces, Tom Kirby, David Kirby, Stella, Jeanie, Debera, Billy, Tammy and Chipper.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Wayne McCray and John Runyon officiating. Burial will follow in Jarrett Cemetery, Uneeda, WV with military graveside rites performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
