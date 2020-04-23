ARTHUR L. "ART" ROSE, age 72, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence due to a sudden illness.
Art was the pastor of Olive Branch Church, Belle, where for years he ran a thrift store which was a ministry unto itself. He was a graduate of Liberty University school of Bible Studies and Liberty Bible Institute. He was a very loving man to all he met and had the heart of a pastor. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a carpenter, carpet layer, and had a water proofing business. He worked for the Kanawha County School Board, mostly at Kanawha City Elementary School, where he much loved the children and staff.
Art is survived by his loving wife, Janey; daughters, Michelle Shoemaker, Hope Rose, and Heather McKinley; sons, Phillip Rose; sisters, Erma Moles and Phyllis Cunningham; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will have private services at Emma Chapel Church Cemetery, Liberty, WV. Art will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
