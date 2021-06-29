Thank you for Reading.

ARTHUR LEO KEEFER, 80 of Leon, WV, passed away June 27, 2021 at his home following a prolonged illness. Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV with Pastor Doug Garten officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Church Cemetery, Leon, WV. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com

Tags

Recommended for you