ARTHUR LEWIS HALL, age 84, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2022, at his home in Rockford, Tennessee, following a brief illness.
Born January 31, 1938, in Reed West Virginia, he was the son of the late Stanton Hall and Bonnie Winfree Hall.
Mr. Hall retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the Navy, after serving for 30 years which included both Okinawa and Vietnam. He was a dental technician, involved in construction, and a very accomplished, well-educated man. He patented and had three dental equipment carts approved, which providers are still using today. He could build anything, loved to hunt and fish, and in general, cherished the outdoors. He spent his last years enjoying the farm that he and Karen built together, surrounded by their many beloved animals and pets.
Left to honor and cherish his memory are his wife, Karen Johnson Hall, daughters, Selena Hall Hodge of Jefferson City, Sherry Hall Murphy and Sam Spadaro of Jefferson City, Tracy (Jimmy) Hall Kincaid of Mount Hope, West Virginia, and former spouse, Dixie Hall, and daughter, Diana (Robert) Hall Rogers of Knoxville. He is survived by his brother, James (Olive) Hall, and sister, Kathleen Hall of Johnson City, TN, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He is also survived and loved by many other relatives, friends, and longtime companions, Wanda Wilburn and Tommy Clabough.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Farragut Church of Christ, 136 Smith Road, Knoxville, Tennessee. Interment will be held at a later date with the immediate family.