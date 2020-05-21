Arthur "Moose" Abshire

ARTHUR HAROLD "MOOSE" ABSHIRE, 88, passed away May 6, 2020, with his wife by his side, at their home in Goose Creek, S.C.
He formerly lived in Charleston and St. Albans, where he was a lifelong resident of West Virginia, before moving to South Carolina.
Harold was born in 1931 in Foster, W.Va. He graduated from Scott High School in 1949 and attended Morris Harvey College.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served primarily in England during the Korean war. He retired from the Industrial Rubber Products in Charleston, W.Va.,after 45 years of service.
Harold loved the outdoors, Florida beaches, and you could always find him boating and showing off his garden vegetables at the family boat house in Nitro, while relaxing along the Kanawha River with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Freda Miller Abshire; sons, Stephen and Craig Abshire; and brothers, Jesse and George Abshire.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 30 years , Mary Abshire; sons, Larry and Jerry Abshire, both of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughter, Sandy Abshire Brogan of Charleston, W.Va.; sister, Joann Bob Spratt of Cary, N.C.; stepchildren, Tammy Parsons Bowman of Goose Creek, S.C., and Okey Parsons of Charleston, S.C.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Harold's wishes were for everyone to celebrate his life in their own special way.