Arthur Pat "Pat" Boyd

ARTHUR PAT BOYD "PAT" passed away peacefully at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial on January 20.
Pat was born on February 20, 1944, to Lee Boyd and Pauline Copenhaver in Boomer, WV. After Pat graduated from Gauley Bridge High School, he graduated with a degree in Printing Management from West Virginia Tech. He started out in the workforce within the printing field in Louisville, Kentucky, and upon returning to West Virginia, became Personnel Manager at Montgomery General Hospital and Job Corps. He later retired from the State of West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
In 1964, Pat met his future wife of 55 years, Sue. In 1972, they welcomed their first daughter, Traci Boyd Acklin, MD. In 1975, they welcomed their second daughter, Kelli Ann Boyd.
Pat was the ultimate dad and husband. Outside of his love of accidentally injuring himself, his focus in life was his wife and his girls. He taught his daughters to play tennis, which is still a favorite family sport. He was the poster child of family and community involvement, being ahead of the curve and creating the "Mr. Mom" ideology. He went to work late to dress his girls for school and was President of the Band Boosters and President of the PTA. The trend continued as he became a super granddad to his grandchildren, Ben, Philip, and Brady. He was loved by everyone that met him and was known to kids and parents alike as "Poppy."
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Boyd and Pauline Copenhaver. Siblings: Robert Boyd, Curtis Boyd, Eugene Boyd, Larry Boyd, and Susie Lingafelter.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Boyd (Charleston, WV); daughters, Kelli Boyd (Charleston, WV), Traci Boyd Acklin; son-in-law, Brian Acklin; and grandsons, Benjamin Boyd Acklin, Philip Graham Acklin, and Brady Hamilton Acklin, all of Tacoma, WA. Siblings: Richard Boyd (Ravenswood, WV), Rhonda and Larry Tasker (Mt Nebo, WV). Extended family: brother-in-law, Tom B. and Debbie Kincaid (Mooresville, NC), sister-in-law, Susan Kincaid (Charleston, WV), Alex and Michael Lacy (Huntersville, NC), and Brent Kincaid (Charleston, WV). Special acknowledgment to Mike and Kathy Siemiaczko, Betty and David Persinger, Sandra and Bob Bowen, Carol and Fred Mays, and Shatima Lewis.
A Memorial Service will be held at St Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston, WV 25314, on January 28, at 12 Noon, with Pastor Jamie Strickler and Pastor Jim Smith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior.