ARTHUR "TOM" PIERSON, 74, of Charleston, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was a truck driver for over 40 years and retired from FMC. His passion was antique cars.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee & Cecil Pierson and his wife of 40 years Penina Pierson.

He is survived by companion and caregiver, Wanda Carney and his loyal dog, Winnie. At his request there will be no service. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude or Kanawha Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home.

