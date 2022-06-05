ARTHUR W. 'ART' SHAMBLIN, 70, of Charleston, WV died Monday, May 30, 2022, from a sudden illness.
He was born in Charleston, WV on September 30, 1951 to the late Arthur Shamblin Jr. and Loretta J. Conner.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Alissa Cantrell, granddaughter, Aubree Cantrell, sister, Pamela White, and stepfather, William E. Conner.
Art graduated from Sissonville High School. He worked for several years in the automotive industry where he formed many friendships with coworkers and clients. After retiring from the car business, he worked for Kroger.
Art was always ready for a good time. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Those who knew Art will always remember him as loyal, good hearted, and had a kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela E. Shamblin; son, Blake Shamblin (Ashley); sister, Denise Stricklen (J.D.); Half brother, Jeff Shamblin (Michelle); Grandchildren, Walker, Henry, and Barrett Shamblin and Adalyn and Bryson Cantrell.
To honor Art's wishes, he has been cremated. There will be a private family service at a later date.
