ARTHUR W. HANNA, 70, of St. Albans, passed away August 11, 2020.
He was born July 8, 1950 in South Charleston, the son of Newman and Eleanor Lucas Hanna whom preceded him in death.
Arthur was a graduate of Poca High School. He retired from CSX after 33 years of service and was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict.
He is survived by his children, Rachel Hay and her husband Aaron "Doc", of Columbus, OH, Kristopher Ryan (Cara), of Scott Depot, grandchildren, Kristen Downey, Marlee Hanna, and Zoee Gardener, brothers, Jim Hanna, of Scott Depot, David Hanna (Shirley), of Ravenswood, 3 sisters, Janice Stover (James), of Nitro, Diane Hollen, of TX, and Kimberly Hedrick, of Buffalo, and special friends, Melissa Johnson (David), and their sons, Scott Johnson, and Jeffery Thaxton.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Institute with Military rites conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
