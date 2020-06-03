ARTHUR (WAYNE) JOHNSON, 86, of Kanawha City, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was a faithful member of Mt. Olivet Church in Kanawha City.
Preceding him in death was his parents, Fred and Alice Kirk Johnson, sister, Florence Tullio and brother, Jerry.
Surviving is his wife and best friend, Arvada Johnson of 55 years; daughter, Linda and husband, Randall McClain of Kanawha City; grandsons, Jason McClain of Indianapolis, Indiana and Eric (Jessica) McClain of Rincon, Georgia; six great-grandchildren, Kasidi, Ben, Kelsi, Jayden, Bryce and Alex; three nieces, Laura, Donna and Susie of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Hall officiating. The committal service will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Family and friends will gather for the visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the Church.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and for the safety and concern for everyone, it is requested that those who attend please ensure that proper facial coverings are worn and that Federal, State and CDC guidelines for social distancing are observed. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensand grass.com
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is in charge of the arrangements.