ARVEL "LEE" ESTEP, 74, of Ashford, WV, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 18, 2020, at home.
He retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier and also worked as a former coal miner. Lee loved his church and was a faithful member and Deacon of the Rumble Community Church and was the chief farm hand at Good Shepherd Farm where he loved working. He was most proud of his grandsons.
Lee served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvel Dallas and Nellie Estep; sisters, Enola Morgan, Maggie Holstein and Linda Pearl Barker.
Lee is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lou; daughter, Rebecca (Chris) Arnold; sister, Kathy Legg; brother, Jinkie Estep; grandchildren, Corey and Caleb; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor Richard Harold officiating. Burial will follow at the Estep Family Cemetery, Ashford, with Military Graveside Honors.
There will be a walk-thru visitation one hour prior to the service.
Lee's testimony, which he shared always included two things he promised. He said, "I promise I am going to serve Him until the day I die," and "the best is yet to come."
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.