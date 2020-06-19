ARVEL LEE ESTEP, 74, of Ashford, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at home. Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Friday, June 19, 2020
Crouch, Ned - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Floyd, Orland - 2 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.
Gladwell II, George - 1 p.m., Hillsboro Vol. Fire Department.
Hackney, Betty - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.
Harper, Thelma - 6 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
James, Virgie - 2 p.m., Martinsburg Church of Christ.
Keeling, Orville - 1 p.m., Miller Family Cemetery, Sumerco.
McCourt, William - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Orcutt, Mitzi - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Rose, Vollie - 7 p.m., Melton Mortuary Chapel, Beckley.
Stalnaker, Lynn - 10:30 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Whitney, Frances - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Wine, Shirley - 1 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.