ARVILLA MAE FRANCE, 89, of Cross Lanes went to her heavenly home Jan. 23, 2022, from her home, surrounded by family. Now she is free from the 11-year prison of Dementia.
She was born to Farley Delmer Douglas and Tennessee "Tennie" Ethel Reed Douglas June 20, 1932 at Paradise, Putnam County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, son, William Chester "Shag" France, sisters, Reba Shamblin, Delores McNealy, brothers, Charles "Bud", Harless, James, Dorsal, and Ralph Douglas.
Arvilla was a loving mother of 7, and a homemaker. She was also a long-time member of the Tyler Heights Church of the Nazarene in Cross Lanes.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Chester France, son, Roger France of Cross Lanes, daughters, Brenda Gladwell of Winfield, Shirley Haynes (Junior) of Nitro, Robin Bryant (Buddy) of Dunbar, Paula Richardson of Ashland KY, Debra McVey (Chris) of Cross Lanes, 14 Grandchildren, Lee France, Aaron France, Deborah Parrish, Donna Waldron, William France, Steven France, Melissa Whittington, Leslie Smith, Justin Gladwell, Michelle Washington, Crystal Ingram, J.C. Richardson, Dalton McVey, Eli McVey, 17 Great Grandchildren and 9 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Sister, Lillian Honaker of Durham CT, brother, Gilbert Douglas of MA
Celebration of Arvilla's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV with Rev. John Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.