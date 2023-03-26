Thank you for Reading.

Arya Michelle Shaffer
ARYA MICHELLE SHAFFER was born February 20, 2023 and gained her wings on March 13, 2023, after a short illness. She fought like a warrior to stay for as long as she could, but God had other plans for her. For the short time that she was here, she was loved deeply and by so many. She changed the lives of her mom and dad, the moment that they knew she was coming.

Arya left behind her father and mother, Mark and Anna Shaffer, who loved her more than words can describe. She was their sweet and sassy little girl. The moments that they had with her while she was here, are ones that they will never forget. She was loved by many including her maternal grandmother Diana Hubbard, uncle Michael (Lora) Hubbard, and great-grandmother Ann Hubbard, her paternal grandparents Lisa (Mikey) Kinder, Aunts Amber Huffman and KK Shaffer, great- grandparents Mildred and Richard Shaffer and Keith and Teri Anderson, and many great aunt/uncles and cousins.

