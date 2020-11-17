Asa Gordon Gossett

ASA G. GOSSETT, 92 of Ripley, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Ravenswood Care Center following a long illness.
He was born June 24, 1928 in Huntington, WV, the son of the late Asa A. Gossett and Lora Mae Williams. Asa was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War serving on the USS Roosevelt, USS Wright and USS Midway from 1946 to 1951. He retired from Ravenswood Aluminum (formerly Kaiser Aluminum) with 32 years of service. Asa loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Ripley Baptist Temple for over 60 years, serving in the bus ministry and as a former deacon.
He had a kind caring heart toward others and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed camping, hunting and especially fishing. He loved spending time with his family and attending all the sporting events and activities of his children and grandchildren throughout the years.
He is survived by his children Barbara (John) Grass, Bruce (Judy) Gossett, John (Brenda) Gossett and Jane (Jim) Willis; grandchildren, Joe (Paige) Gossett, Christina Gossett, Anna (Matthew) Sculley, Jonathan (Sarah) Gossett, Benji Willis and Rebekah (Matthew) Rodriguez; great grandchildren, Isabella Gossett, Liam Gossett, Asa J. Gossett, Tommy Gossett, Aubrey Sculley, Olivia Sculley and Ellie Gossett. He is also survived by many extended family members.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy McComas Gossett; and brothers Donald Gossett and Fred Gossett.
Funeral Service will be 2 pm on Wednesday, November 18, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Friends may call on the family from 12 pm Noon until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial with Military Rites provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. In accordance with West Virginia State Guidelines, it is mandatory that a face mask or covering be worn and social distancing observed while inside the funeral home.
The family would like to especially thank all the Ravenswood Care Center employees for the love and care they gave our father during his stay there. Also, many thanks to Kanawha Hospice for their care and support during this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com