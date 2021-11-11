ASHLEY ELIZABETH ELLIS beautiful daughter, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend was born naturally into her mother's hands on a sunny chilly morning on February 10, 1987 and quietly slipped into heaven on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Ashley was a stubborn two year old who potty trained herself and was so independent that no one wanted to babysit her - even her grandmother. She wasn't perfect though....she almost burned my kitchen down when I asked her to boil water. Ashley loved Bath and Body Works' Blueberry Candles, the pasta dish we named "Ashley's pasta" however, detested crunchy food. She did excellent in school, loved the French language and played basketball for nine years in the St. Albans area. She was named Miss Red Dragon her senior year and unknowingly to most, was talking to a group of elementary students she taught French to and she knelt down and placed her crown on one of the girl's head. This is who Ashley was. She gave to anyone who needed something. She brought a ray of sunshine into every room and person's life and was an avid supporter of recovery.
She attended WVU where she remains close to her friends she made there. She fulfilled her goal of helping women achieve strength, confidence and recovery by working at The Healing Place (Louisville), Recovery Point Her Place and Cafe Appalachia.
She fought the battles of substance use disorder, depression and bipolar disorder. This fight was an everyday battle which would drive her to tears, prayer and self-medicating. She was very open about these struggles with everyone and felt her call in life was to assist others in finding healthier alternatives for treatment. Her goal was to run a women's treatment home where women with addiction could be cared for with love and wholistic programs such as meetings, prayer, mindfulness, journaling and community.
We are all shocked, heartbroken and will miss her forever. To those she sponsored she loved you. To those who sponsored her she loved you. To those in active addiction she loved you. To those in recovery she loved you. But most of all she loved her eclectic Piper and gentle Asher, her family and her heel nipping dog, Sponsor. And last but not least....her blankie. It traveled with her everywhere!
Ashley's love is continues through her children, Piper Elizabeth Vickers, and Asher James Williams. Her parents are Mark and Debi Ellis who will continue the battle for a cure of this disease.
Her siblings include Whitney Tharp, Drew (Wendy) Ellis, Meghan (Brian) Graves, Tyler (Tina Coffey) Ellis. Ashley loved and loved by a large amount of aunts, cousins, uncles and special roommate friend Carla Vizcarra.
Visitation and funeral will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 beginning at 11 a.m., at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St Albans, WV. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Graveside service will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The church is requiring that everyone in attendance wear a mask while indoors and the family respectfully asks that absolutely no photos are taken while inside the church.
You may visit Ashley's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Ellis family.