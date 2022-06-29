ASHLEY ELLEN STROCK of Troutville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the tender age of 38.
She is survived by her loving husband, Erik, and their two precious children, Harper, age 5, and Liam, age 3. Ashley is also survived by her mother, Judy Burton; her father, Stephen Wilmoth; and her sister, Krista Wilmoth. She has an amazingly large and beautiful family of grandmothers, in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends, all of whom she treasured.
Ashley attended Marshall University where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega chapter, Gamma Omicron, and as an alumnus, an active member of their Rho Phi Rho chapter. Ashley worked at New River Electrical for the last 10 years, a dedicated employee and beloved by her coworkers.
Beyond all these things, you should know that she was a remarkable mother, inspiring, graceful, and kind. It was her nature to put others first, always sending thoughtful words and things that reminded her of you. She was forever the one to remember special days, celebrate even the most insignificant holidays, and check in when you needed her most. She was stunning, with warm green eyes, the brightest smile and a laugh that could fill an entire room. Ashley Ellen, we are all so very lucky to have been loved by you.
The family would like to welcome anyone who wants to share photos, memories, or messages for Ashley or her family, to please consider sending those to Jessica.Jarels@gmail.com.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Oakey's East Chapel with the Memorial Service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Cummings officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carilion Radiation Oncology Sunshine Fund, 2013 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke, VA 24014, Attn: 1st Floor Radiation Oncology Sunshine Fund or to the American Cancer Society.