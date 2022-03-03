Our dear, sweet ASHTON WAYNE SIMMONS was rocked into heaven on Thursday, February 24, 2022. He was born June 23, 2017, at Thomas Memorial Hospital. Although our brave and darling boy was born with an array of medical conditions, it did not lessen the joy his sweet smile sparked. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wayne Simmons. He leaves behind his adoring parents, Andrew and Katie, and loving big sister, Aubree. Paternal grandparents Connie and Jimmy McCarty of Apple Grove, maternal grandparents Chip and Cathy Poleway of Cross Lanes, great grandparents Tony and Janet Varlas of Hurricane, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Our precious little Ashton, You rest upon the stars. As we gaze upon you, We know one star is ours. It shines oh so beautiful, Just as you did on Earth. We will be with you, As we were since your birth. Your soul has reached Jesus, To God we pray for this. Ashton do one little thing, Catch this great big kiss.
A Celebration of Ashton's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th Street, Nitro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ashton's name to the PIGA-CDG Research Fund. Payments can be sent to P.O. Box 226, Poca, WV, 25159 or made directly to the family. You may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com