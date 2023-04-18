Thank you for Reading.

Atholl W. Halstead
ATHOLL W. HALSTEAD, 80, of Seth, WV, went to be with the Lord peacefully on April 15, 2023. Atholl was born March 16, 1943 and was the son of the late Rockford and Gatha Halstead. He attended Toney's Branch F.W. Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister (Mona.)

