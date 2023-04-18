ATHOLL W. HALSTEAD, 80, of Seth, WV, went to be with the Lord peacefully on April 15, 2023. Atholl was born March 16, 1943 and was the son of the late Rockford and Gatha Halstead. He attended Toney's Branch F.W. Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister (Mona.)
Left to cherish his memories are his spouse of sixty years Brenda Lowe Halstead. Three sons; Jeffrey (Sandy) Halstead of Redhouse, WV. Eric (Betsy) Halstead of Seth, WV. Steven (Heather) Halstead of Sylvester, WV. One sister; Drexel Williams of Seth, WV. Four grandchildren; Jeffery (Taylor) Halstead of Columbia, SC. Tyler Halstead of Teays Valley, WV. Hannah (Damian) Skeens of Seth, WV. Anna Halstead of Sylvester, WV. One great grandchild; Emery Halstead of Columbia, SC. Special niece; Sharon Saunders of Comfort, WV.
Atholl graduated from Sherman High in 1961 and wore many hats throughout his life. While in Connecticut he worked in the railroad and for an aluminum siding business. In WV, he was a coal miner, maintenance worker at Dupont, and a manager at Boone Supply, Mason's Shopping Center and V-Mart. He was also a licensed contractor and ended his career retiring as the Boone County Commissioner after serving two terms.
Atholl's enjoyment in life was serving the Lord, gardening, and making apple butter for towns, churches, schools, nursing homes, and many others. He enjoyed singing throughout his life with two gospel groups (Patheway and Coal Valley Boys.) He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Atholl touched many lives and families in the community and will be missed greatly.
Funeral services will be held on Wed., April 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Toney's Branch Freewill Baptist Church Bloomingrose, WV with Rev. Lynn Halstead and Rev. Junior Perdue officiating. Burial will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV. The visitation will be 2 hours before the service.