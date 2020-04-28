AUDRA MAE (DILLON) FISHER, 92, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. There will be a private graveside service at Ravenswood Cemetery on Thursday, April 30, at 1 p.m.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Barker, Barbara Lou - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Hunt, Phyllis Irene - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Jones, Martin Luther - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Mullins, Emma - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Snyder, Curtis - 1 p.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.