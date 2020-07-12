AUDREY HISER, 94, of Alderson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at The Greenbriar Healthcare Facility. Graveside service will be held at 12 noon Sunday, July 12, at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery in Clintonville. Visitation will be from Sunday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Lantz Funeral Home in Alderson.
Funerals for Sunday, July 12, 2020
Cromley, Doris - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
Harrison, Jeffrey - Noon, Coonskin Park, Shelter #18, Charleston.
Hiser, Audrey - Noon, Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Massey, Paul - 2 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.