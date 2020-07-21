AUDREY PEARL BARTRUM, 74, of Ridgeview passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Pineview Cemetery Mausoleum, Orgas. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
