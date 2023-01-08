Thank you for Reading.

AUSTIN BRYAN GIVEN, 26, of Montgomery, WV went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on December 29th in his home. Austin was preceded in death by his Papaw & Mamaw Given, and his "pops" Mitchell Lee Wood II.

He left behind his beloved mother Michelle Given Cafego, stepfather Scott Cafego, siblings Andrew, Alexis, and Shae Wood. His two children Ada of S.C. and Jaxton of N.J. whom he adored and loved with his entire heart. His father Randall Stevens of Lewisburg, grandparents Roxanne and Shelton Stevens, Uncles "Shelly" Stevens, Joseph Given, Jimmy (Kim) Given. Nephews Xander, Kingston, Corey & niece Kashae.

