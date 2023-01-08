AUSTIN BRYAN GIVEN, 26, of Montgomery, WV went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on December 29th in his home. Austin was preceded in death by his Papaw & Mamaw Given, and his "pops" Mitchell Lee Wood II.
He left behind his beloved mother Michelle Given Cafego, stepfather Scott Cafego, siblings Andrew, Alexis, and Shae Wood. His two children Ada of S.C. and Jaxton of N.J. whom he adored and loved with his entire heart. His father Randall Stevens of Lewisburg, grandparents Roxanne and Shelton Stevens, Uncles "Shelly" Stevens, Joseph Given, Jimmy (Kim) Given. Nephews Xander, Kingston, Corey & niece Kashae.
Austin had a passion for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and Mountaineers and Steelers football. He graduated from MCA. Austin never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face and put a smile on those around him. He just had a major accomplishment, receiving his high school diploma and planned on attending lineman school. Austin will be missed by so many but his family most of all. He's our angel now.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. David Bounds officiating. Burial will follow at the family cemetery in Braxton County at Given Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., on Sunday, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery as well as from 10 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home on Monday at the funeral home.