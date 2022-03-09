AUTUMN ANN COLE, a published author, dedicated follower of Christ, and a steward of goodwill, unequivocally transitioned to her heavenly home on March 5th, 2022, at the age of 24.
Her grace and influence on this world have made an incredible impact that will last many lifetimes. After a courageous battle with leukemia the past 6 years, Autumn has completed the last few strokes of this beautiful painting of her life on earth.
Autumn is a 2016 graduate of Nitro High School as well as a former student at Marshall University. Her presence was not just made academically, she was involved in track, tennis, and 4H. Her love and empathy for children led her to become a Love + One International ambassador which helped provide child medical care and led to a new award being named in her honor.
Autumn believed in living life to the fullest. Whether that included traveling to Florida or skydiving over Arizona. She took every opportunity life had to offer. When Autumn wasn't traveling, she beautifully relished the little things in life such as loving on her pets, catching sun by the pool, and reading her daily devotional.
Autumn was preceded in death by her grandfather, Hayes Holstein as well as all other close family and friends at whom met her at the 304 section of the gates of heaven.
Autumn is survived by her parents, Ron Cole (Sherry) and Lisa Perkins (Alan); brother, RC Cole (Ashley) along with her beloved niece, Aubree Cole; brothers, Maddox Cole and AJ Perkins; sister, Ali Perkins; grandparents, Ron and Nancy Cole, and Beverly Holstein.
A Celebration of Autumn's life will be 2 p.m., Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV with visitation starting at 11 a.m. A live stream of the service can be viewed online by visiting https://www.facebook.com/TylerMountainFuneral.