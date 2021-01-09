AVA MADONNA BUCK 70 of Buffalo formerly of Marion OH passed away Wednesday January 6, 2020 at her home following a long illness. She was former employee of Quaker Oats in Marion OH.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Cossin and Mary Ann Froidevaux Cossin.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Rodney " Butch" Buck; daughter, Tonja Klingler of Pt. Pleasant; son, Jesse (Laura) Buck of Leon; grandchildren, Courtney Klingler (Austin Hissom), Chad Klingler, Hunter Buck, Braedon Buck and Jacob Buck; great granddaughter, Baileigh Rose Hissom; sister, M. Joellen "Joey" (Gary) Higginbotham of Buffalo; nephews, Joseph Higginbotham and Daniel Higginbotham.
In accordance with her wishes there will be no services at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
