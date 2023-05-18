Thank you for Reading.

Ava Miller
It is with great sadness that the family of AVA MILLER, 67, of Jacksonville, FL (formerly of Julian, WV), peacefully passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 after a battle with respiratory failure.

Ava was born October 22, 1955, to the late Samuel Cline Miller and the late Juanita Rose.

