It is with great sadness that the family of AVA MILLER, 67, of Jacksonville, FL (formerly of Julian, WV), peacefully passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 after a battle with respiratory failure.
Ava was born October 22, 1955, to the late Samuel Cline Miller and the late Juanita Rose.
There are special people in life who never leave us, even after they are gone. Ava was certainly one of these people. She touched the lives of everyone she met and will never be forgotten. Ava was a fun spirited, loving person. Ava's most loved times were with her family and friends, whether it was traveling, watching ball games, shooting pool or just spending the day at the beach with a cold Diet Rite. Ava always lived life to the fullest, enjoying every moment and making memories.
Ava was greeted in Heaven by her parents: Samuel Cline Miller and Juanita Rose, Son: David ( to whom she loved more the life), Sister: Brenda, and many family and friends. We are taking comfort that they are celebrating a joyous reunion.
Ava is survived by her loving companion of 20 years, Timothy Hall of Jacksonville, FL. Brother: Ronnie Miller of Julian, WV. Grandson: Camron Keenan of Claremont, NC. Aunt: Shirley Pauley of Huntington, WV. She also had a fur baby named Pickles.
Ava was also very fortunate to have been blessed with some special family members to whom she loved more than life itself. Special Daughter: Jennifer Hall of Jacksonville, FL. Special Son: Billy Hall of Jacksonville, FL. Special Grandbabies: Anniston Gray and Tyson Main, both of Jacksonville, FL. The kids affectionatly called her Mamaw and loved her dearly. Many had the delight of having her world famous potatoes in which she got the nickname, Tater May.
Seeing death as the end of life is like seeing the horizon as the end of the ocean. Death is a new beginning and Ava will forever be in our memories and hearts.
Per Ava's wishes, she wanted to be cremated and be able to be at the beach and with her family.