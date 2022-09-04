Thank you for Reading.

Avis Arleen Tenney West
AVIS ARLEEN TENNEY WEST, eighty-eight, of St. Albans, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Avis was born in Tallmansville, West Virginia to the late Ralph and Bessie Tenney. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years, Charles G. West, Jr.; her sister, Janis Donell; and her companion of ten years, Bill Hayden.

She is survived by her three daughters, Vicki Lemrond of Houston, TX; Neva O'Laughlin (Charley) of Chicago, IL; and Tina Owens (Tom) of Manassas, VA. She also is survived by her beloved eight grandchildren: Tommy Owens (Becky); Michal Owens (Courtney); Jeffrey Owens (Anne); Gregory O'Laughlin; Eric O'Laughlin; Shannon O'Laughlin; Stephen Lemrond; and Andy Lemrond (Ashlee); She had eight great-grandchildren who were her joy in life: Teddy, Alison, Leyton, Riley, Lukas, Leni and Emerson Owens, and Parker Lemrond.

