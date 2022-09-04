AVIS ARLEEN TENNEY WEST, eighty-eight, of St. Albans, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Avis was born in Tallmansville, West Virginia to the late Ralph and Bessie Tenney. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years, Charles G. West, Jr.; her sister, Janis Donell; and her companion of ten years, Bill Hayden.
She is survived by her three daughters, Vicki Lemrond of Houston, TX; Neva O'Laughlin (Charley) of Chicago, IL; and Tina Owens (Tom) of Manassas, VA. She also is survived by her beloved eight grandchildren: Tommy Owens (Becky); Michal Owens (Courtney); Jeffrey Owens (Anne); Gregory O'Laughlin; Eric O'Laughlin; Shannon O'Laughlin; Stephen Lemrond; and Andy Lemrond (Ashlee); She had eight great-grandchildren who were her joy in life: Teddy, Alison, Leyton, Riley, Lukas, Leni and Emerson Owens, and Parker Lemrond.
Avis graduated from Buckhannon-Upshur County High School in 1951. After raising her daughters, she worked at Sears Optical Department for twenty-seven years as an optician.
After her retirement in 1995, she spent time with her family and travelling. She loved playing scrabble, word games, taking care of her dogs and reading the newspaper. She knew no strangers, and always had a kind word for everyone. She will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on Sept. 10, 2022, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 204, St. Albans, WV 25177, where she attended church, with the Rev. Charles Pope officiating. Interment to follow at Cunningham Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 305 B Street, St. Albans, WV 25177.