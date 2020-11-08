AVONELLE BAILEY, 91, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
She was born on September 15, 1929, in Putnam County, to the late Romie and Ella Mae Estep.
Avonelle was a member of the Fairlawn Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilford Bailey; daughter, Katie Walker; and sons, Sonny, Eddie and Alford Bailey.
Avonelle is survived by her daughter; Marsha Volker of South Charleston, Barbara Churton of Naples, Fl; she was nanny to Ryan and Justin Broyles, whom she loved like her own; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, November 9, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Joe Ballard officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.