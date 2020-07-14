Axl Benny Dean Bolser

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Axl Benny Dean Bolser
SYSTEM

AXL BENNY DEAN BOLSER, 4 months, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday July 8, 2020 after a sudden illness.

He is the son of Harry Franklin Bolser and Haylie Brooke Bush Bolser. He is also survived by a sister, Astred LouAnn Rose Bolser; maternal great great grandmother, Lou Knight; maternal great grandmother, Linda Bush; maternal grandparents, Steve and Misty Bush; Paternal great grandparents, Debbie and Charles Buzzard and Ruth and Harry Dean; paternal grandparents Richard Bolser and his wife Amy; aunts, Taylor Bolser and Beth Bush; uncles Logan Goodall, Danny Bush and Eric Bush.

A funeral was held Monday July 13, at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin, with Fred Hammack officiating. Burial followed at Clendenin Memorial Gardens Clendenin. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Eades, Russell - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Harrison, Freda - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Loudermilk, Kathleen - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Newsome, Mae - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Selbe, Mary - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Vance, Dianne - 11 a.m., Crown Freewill Baptist Church.

Vanhoose, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Wilson, Kathryn - Noon, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Grantsville.