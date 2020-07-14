AXL BENNY DEAN BOLSER, 4 months, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday July 8, 2020 after a sudden illness.
He is the son of Harry Franklin Bolser and Haylie Brooke Bush Bolser. He is also survived by a sister, Astred LouAnn Rose Bolser; maternal great great grandmother, Lou Knight; maternal great grandmother, Linda Bush; maternal grandparents, Steve and Misty Bush; Paternal great grandparents, Debbie and Charles Buzzard and Ruth and Harry Dean; paternal grandparents Richard Bolser and his wife Amy; aunts, Taylor Bolser and Beth Bush; uncles Logan Goodall, Danny Bush and Eric Bush.
A funeral was held Monday July 13, at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin, with Fred Hammack officiating. Burial followed at Clendenin Memorial Gardens Clendenin. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.