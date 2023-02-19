B. CAROL HAMOOD, 87 of Westlake, OH passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Ames Hospice in Westlake, OH. She was born in White Sulphur Springs, WV on November 27, 1935 to parents Carl and Nadine (nee Ayers) Robertson.
While living in Huntington, WV, Carol was employed for many years in the insurance industry, including administrative services, underwriting, policy maintenance and customer service. She would eventually earn her Nursing Degree from Charleston General Hospital. Later in life she served as an administrator for a regional Ohio trucking company located in Lima.
Carol moved several times through her life spending most of her years in Findlay and Lima, OH, while also spending time in Michigan and Tennessee, with her husband and sons. Carol and Bob retired in Bristol, VA before settling in Westlake. In every community she quickly became involved in the local Methodist church, school district, and other organizations. Carol's accomplishments were far reaching, and she touched the lives of many through her work over the years. She was an avid collector of owls, amassing over 1,000 pieces of all kinds over her lifetime, she took great pride and joy in her extensive collection.
But above all, Carol loved her family. She is survived by her loving children Robert (Michelle) of Apopka, FL and Steven (Melissa) of Bay Village, OH; cherished granddaughter Sydney Hamood of Apopka, FL; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Robert A. Hamood; her loving parents; brother Thomas Robertson; and sister Sara Smith.
Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the church or charity of your own choosing.
Carol has requested that no memorial services are to be held. Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online