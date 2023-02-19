Thank you for Reading.

B. Carol Hamood
B. CAROL HAMOOD, 87 of Westlake, OH passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Ames Hospice in Westlake, OH. She was born in White Sulphur Springs, WV on November 27, 1935 to parents Carl and Nadine (nee Ayers) Robertson.

While living in Huntington, WV, Carol was employed for many years in the insurance industry, including administrative services, underwriting, policy maintenance and customer service. She would eventually earn her Nursing Degree from Charleston General Hospital. Later in life she served as an administrator for a regional Ohio trucking company located in Lima.

