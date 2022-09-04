B. ILENE CASTO, 90, of Dunbar, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Valley Center, South Charleston, following a long battle with dementia.
She was born on April 24, 1932 in Rock Castle (Jackson County), daughter of the late Mae M. Stutler-Barnett and Gay Barnett.
Ilene retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education. She was a member of Dunbar United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star of West Virginia, Dunbar Chapter 133. She devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Ilene will be fondly remembered for her strength, hard work, and devotion to her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Lee Casto; son, Dallas Lee Casto; sister, Mary McClanahan; and brothers, James and Oshel Barnett.
Left to cherish Ilene's memory is her son, Loyd Wayne Casto (Robin) of Dunbar; grandson, Jason Michael Lamb (Jennifer) of Lewisville, TX; great-granddaughter, Jessica Marie Lamb of Lewisville, TX; and many nieces and nephews that loved her very much.
The family would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to the Valley Center staff for their loving care and dedication during Ilene's illness.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m on Tuesday, September 6, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Rev. Jarrod Caltrider and Pastor Shannon Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 5, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Remembrances of flowers are welcome or in keeping with Ilene's spirit, memorial donations may be made in her memory either to The Alzheimer's Association, 1601 2nd Ave, Charleston, WV 25387, or Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave, Dunbar, WV 25064.