B. ILENE CASTO, 90, of Dunbar, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Valley Center, South Charleston, following a long battle with dementia.

She was born on April 24, 1932 in Rock Castle (Jackson County), daughter of the late Mae M. Stutler-Barnett and Gay Barnett.

