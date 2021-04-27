Thank you for Reading.

BANES FRANK TRIPLETT, 77 of Clay, WV Entered into rest on April 24, 2021. Visitation will be will be held on April 29 from 12-1 p.m. at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay with graveside service to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Triplett Cemetery, Triplett Ridge Clay WV.

Tags

Recommended for you