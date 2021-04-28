BANES FRANKLIN "FRANK" TRIPLETT went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2021.
He was born on July 24, 1943 in Clay, WV to Banes Triplett and Mary Igo Triplett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 7 brothers, and 4 sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bonnie Jane Brown Triplett; sons, Billy Triplett and Richard Triplett; nephews/sons, Bobby Holcomb and Timmy Brown; daughter, Cindy Neal; granddaughter, Frankie Holcomb; brother, Bill Triplett.
Graveside service will be Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:30 p.m, at Triplett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., at Wilson Smith Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.