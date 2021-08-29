Barbara A. Gero

BARBARA ANNE ROUSE (LOWE) GERO passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Monday, August 2nd, 2021 in her home in Madison, WV surrounded by her immediate family.
Barbara was born February 7th, 1941 in Steubenville, Ohio.
Once moving to West Virginia, Barbara fostered a love for singing that earned her a place in the County and State Chorus during her attendance at South Charleston High School where she graduated in 1959. She remained an active member of her class alumni throughout the years. Barbara was also a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 88 and had a strong relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was able to have several unique experiences during her many travels across the United States and always enjoyed meeting new people. Among her other hobbies were a love of reading and watching sports, as she was an avid Mountaineers fan. Nothing was as important to her as her family, however.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Harmon Carl Rouse and Mary Elizabeth Bowers, her grandmother Alma Josephine Fillinger Rouse, as well as her brother Robert Earl "Bobby" Rouse.
She is survived by her stepmother Virginia Lois Rouse of Ripley, WV, her husband Joseph W. Gero of Madison, WV, her eldest son Donald Carl Lowe (Danyl) of Port Orchard, WA, daughter Julie A. Emmert of Ripley, WV, and youngest son Joseph Ryan Gero of Charleston, WV. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren Brittney, Courtney, Christopher, Austin, Cody, Xavier, and Zane, as well as six great-grandchildren, a niece, and two nephews. Barbara will be missed by her many great friends and family.
She will be interred at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar. A memorial will be held at a later date.
