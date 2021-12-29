BARBARA A. FRAZIER SAMPLES, 77, of Newton, WV entered peacefully into heaven on December 26, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born October 5, 1944, in Richmond, California.
Barbara was a devoted mother and grandmother that loved her family wholeheartedly and would have done anything for their happiness. She was a wonderful cook that never let you leave hungry, A true Southern lady. A transplanted Texan that learned to love the WV mountains but not our winters. She was the purest of souls that loved her Lord with all that was in her. She would tell you, "All is well with my soul."
Barbara will be greatly missed by her surviving family, Son, Kenneth Todd Samples (Kelli) and Daughter and caregiver Andrea Jill Keiffer (Tony), Stepdaughter Stacy Richards (Bobby), Grandsons Zachary Keiffer (Stephanie), Alexander Keiffer (Kristie), Mathew Keiffer, Justin Samples and Granddaughter, Gracen McKinsey (TJ), Step grandsons, Christopher Richards (Faith), Joshua Richards and Sam Richards. The Joy of Barbara's last years were her two great granddaughters, Sophia and Remington Keiffer. Barbara is also survived by her stepmother Neda Westbrook of Texas. Her Best friend and stepsister Gloria Smith (Richard) of Texas, Stepbrothers Frank Berthold (Kathy) and Arty Berthold (Diane) of Texas. Several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
Barbara is preceded in death by the love of her life and husband Kenneth Samples, her father and mother, Robert Frazier and Alice Frazier Ewald and her four brothers Lee Roy Frazier, Fred Frazier, Robert Charles Frazier and Robert "Bobby Frazier.
Graveside Services at AJ Samples Cemetery on December 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Twistabout Road in Procious WV.