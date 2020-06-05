BARBARA ALICE (BYUS) VanMATRE, 78, of Mason, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in the Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, June 5, at the funeral home.
Funerals for Friday, June 5, 2020
Holstein Jr., Gary - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.
Moore, Anna - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Smith, Dolan - 11 a.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.
Tanner, Billy - 4 p.m., Odd Fellows Cemetery, Diana.
Wilson, Rosa - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Young, Dollie - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.