Barbara Anderson

BARBARA BROWN (GILBERT) ANDERSON, 87, of Ripley went to her heavenly home on December 28, 2022.
Mom had many names: Wife, Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Barb, Teacher, Nurse, Song leader, Choir Director, Mentor, Friend, Colleague and Confidant. These are definitely all hats that she wore but we knew and loved her as BeBe. She was loving, colorful, caring, compassionate, bold, intelligent, and God fearing. If you would ask any of us who her favorite was would all say ourselves because she showed each of us true love and devotion.
She just didn't teach us but showed us how to fearlessly praise the Lord. Mom impacted so many lives by her life and her actions. We love and miss her more that words could ever express but mom's goal has always been Heaven. Her love for Jesus Christ has stretched far beyond the reach of just her family. She has always had a love for God's people and it was important to her that she knew everyone around was taken care of. If she was sitting here today, she would encourage each of you to make sure you know Jesus. She would say- find peace in Jesus, hug your kids, kiss your spouse and she loves you. She asked me to include this in her obituary, "To all my friends and family: If I go first, I will meet you at the gate. If you go first, watch for me. I love everyone of you. 3 John 1:4"
Barbara was born March 19, 1935 to Joseph B. and Emma Louella Gilbert. When her mother died when she was young, she was raised by her stepmother, Jessie Gilbert. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Donald (Mutt) Anderson, her infant son, Jonathan; sisters Virginia Sayre and JoEmma Homyak and her brother, Robert Hickman.
She is survived by her children Marci (Tom) Weyer, Jenni (Tim) Hayhurst, Donny (Cindy) Anderson and Juli (Greg) Wamsley. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren Ian Henry, Jonathan (Olivia) Henry, Codi (Trae) Gandee, Cassi (Jeff) McCoy, Tim (Kayla) Hayhurst, Courtney (Rondus) Casto, Ciara (Ricky) Redman, Logan (Nick) Howery, Montana (Lauren) Wamsley, Wyatt (Shelby) Wamsley and Shiloh Wamsley, Mike (Cristina) Weyer and Amy (Shannon) Sawin. Great-grandchildren Anderson, Nolan, Nora Kate, Sadi, Chloe, Zeke, Penelope, Cade, Jake, Ellie, Rachelle, Isaiah, Dylann, Sawyer, Solomon, Krue, Knox, Emery, Olivia, Blake, Carson, Grant, Natalie and Karley. She is also survived by her best friends, Dick and Helen Casto.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 31, at Fairplain Union Church at noon. A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, take your family out to eat on mom. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com