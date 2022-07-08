BARBARA ANDREWS, 84 of Pawleys Island, SC, died Friday, July 1, 2022, of natural causes.
She was born in Cleveland, MS to the late William and Myrtle Harrison. After becoming a Registered Nurse, she married Air Force pilot, Chuck Andrews. They were married for 26 years until his death in 1984.
Soon after, Barbara became a corrections officer in Raleigh County, WV. In 1995, she retired to her hometown of Cleveland, MS where she lived with her brother, George. Since 2011, she lived with her daughter, Meg, both in Charleston, WV and in Pawleys Island.
Her sharp wit, abundant knowledge and warm nature left a lasting impression on people far and wide. She was an avid crossword puzzler and a long-time armchair champion of 'Jeopardy.' She will be dearly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and a gentle friend to all.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Barbara was predeceased by her brothers: W.T. Harrison, George Harrison and Earl Harrison.
She is survived by daughters Meg Andrews (Gary Simmons) of Pawleys Island, Susan Andrews (Theresa Walsh) of Sierra Vista, AZ; and a son, Chuck Andrews, Jr. (Sheryl) of Charleston, WV; 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Per Barbara's wishes, there will be no service.
To honor her memory and lifelong love of animals, the family suggests donations to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (www.adoptcharleston.com) or All 4 Paws (www.all4pawssc.org) animal shelters.