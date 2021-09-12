Barbara Ann Arthur Brown

BARBARA ANN ARTHUR "BOBBIE" BROWN, 91, of Dunbar, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Brown, and her daughter Diane Anderson, and her four sisters Betty Arthur Burdette, Patty Arthur Carman, Janet Arthur Elkins, and Linda Arthur Bush.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie Brown Pickens (Mike) of Dunbar, and son Dick Brown (Cindy) of Frankfort, Kentucky. She also leaves 8 grandchildren, Allison Conover of Prospect, KY, Mark Anderson of Harrisburg, PA, Tracey Stark of Lancaster, PA, Tim Anderson of Vestal, NY, Rick Woodside of Lexington, KY, Anna Klein of Louisville, KY, Bryan Pickens of Charleston, and Matt Pickens of Cross Lanes, as well as 10 great-grandchildren and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Bobbie was an active member of Dunbar United Methodist Church, having taught Sunday School and led youth groups there for many years, touching generations who were led by her love and touch. She and her husband, Jack, were caretakers of the Dunbar High School memorial and loved WVU sports.
Pall bearers will be Bryan Pickens, Matt Pickens, Tim Anderson, Mark Anderson, Rick Woodside, and Jason Stark.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 13 at Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave, Dunbar, with Rev. Jarrod Caltrider officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Dunbar United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar