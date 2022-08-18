BARBARA ANN "BOBBIE" BUTLER, age 91, of South Charleston, passed away Monday August 15, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House after a short illness.
She was born October 1, 1930 in Richwood, WV, daughter of the late James O. Gay and Leanora L. Boyer Gay. She is also preceded in death by her husband Joseph W. Butler; sister, Helen Musick; and brother, Jack Gay.
Bobbie graduated from Gauley Bridge High School where she was a majorette, she worked for FMC as a Key Punch Operator, where she met her husband. She then worked as a full-time mom. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and sewing. She loved animals including all the "stray animals" her children brought home, which became part of the family. She was a natural caregiver and would help anyone in need.
Bobbie is survived by two sons, Roger and David Butler; nieces, Debbie Woods, Sue Yonkavich, Barbara McFee, Libby Musick; nephews, Jimmy Musick and Roland Musick; and extended family and special friend, Joyce French.
A service to honor Bobbie's life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Helmick officiating. Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., on Saturday.