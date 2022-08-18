Thank you for Reading.

Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Butler
SYSTEM

BARBARA ANN "BOBBIE" BUTLER, age 91, of South Charleston, passed away Monday August 15, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House after a short illness.

She was born October 1, 1930 in Richwood, WV, daughter of the late James O. Gay and Leanora L. Boyer Gay. She is also preceded in death by her husband Joseph W. Butler; sister, Helen Musick; and brother, Jack Gay.

Tags

Recommended for you