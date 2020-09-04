Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBARA ANN HALL, 92, of Clendenin, WV passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 after short illness.

She was a long time resident of Kanawha County and a retiree of Stone and Thomas Department Store.

Barbra was a loving and caring mother, avid gardener and homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kermit and Georgia Dotson; sister, Jean Bailey; husbands, Charles H. Barr II and M. Jack Hall; and daughter, Linda C. Griffith.

She is survived by: sister, Rosemary Bozeman of Columbus, OH; brothers, Kermit Dotson of Fort Mill, SC and James Dotson of Cross Lanes; sons, Charles H. Barr III and Lawrence Barr of Marlinton; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.

Due to current situations, no services will be held at this time. Matics Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com