Thank you for Reading.

Barbara Ann McCormick
SYSTEM

BARBARA ANN DAUBENMIRE McCORMICK 77 of Scott Depot, WV, passed away May 9, 2023 at Putnam Center in Hurricane, WV after a long hard-fought battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert C. (Bob) Daubenmire and Catherine Ann (Fletcher) Weinheimer, brother Edward Leo "Ed" Daubenmire, daughter-in-law Cheryl Christy-McCormick, and her beloved and loving husband of 50 years, John F. "Buz" McCormick.

Barb was born in 1946, in Redwood City, California. She went to Saint Catherine's Grade School and Burlingame High School, and after a family move to Virginia, she graduated from Francis C. Hammond High School in Alexandria. She stayed on the East Coast when her family moved back to California, and went on to obtain her undergraduate degree from West Virginia State College (WVSC) along with a Masters from WVSC in Psychology and a Masters in Religious Studies from Wheeling Jesuit University. She worked for CAMC's Adolescent Care Unit, was active in the recovery community, and for many years was an adjunct professor at both WVSC and Wheeling Jesuit. Barb also served on multiple boards throughout the Kanawha Valley, including Children's Home Society of West Virginia, and was a doting foster mom to numerous children in need. As devoted Catholics she and Buz were parishioners at Blessed Sacrament in South Charleston, WV and Ascension Catholic Church in Hurricane, WV. She loved music and played the guitar and piano for many years. She loved animals of all kinds and most recently she and Buz had taken in and cared for rescue horses.

Tags

Recommended for you