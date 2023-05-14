Barbara Ann McCormick

BARBARA ANN DAUBENMIRE McCORMICK 77 of Scott Depot, WV, passed away May 9, 2023 at Putnam Center in Hurricane, WV after a long hard-fought battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert C. (Bob) Daubenmire and Catherine Ann (Fletcher) Weinheimer, brother Edward Leo "Ed" Daubenmire, daughter-in-law Cheryl Christy-McCormick, and her beloved and loving husband of 50 years, John F. "Buz" McCormick.
Barb was born in 1946, in Redwood City, California. She went to Saint Catherine's Grade School and Burlingame High School, and after a family move to Virginia, she graduated from Francis C. Hammond High School in Alexandria. She stayed on the East Coast when her family moved back to California, and went on to obtain her undergraduate degree from West Virginia State College (WVSC) along with a Masters from WVSC in Psychology and a Masters in Religious Studies from Wheeling Jesuit University. She worked for CAMC's Adolescent Care Unit, was active in the recovery community, and for many years was an adjunct professor at both WVSC and Wheeling Jesuit. Barb also served on multiple boards throughout the Kanawha Valley, including Children's Home Society of West Virginia, and was a doting foster mom to numerous children in need. As devoted Catholics she and Buz were parishioners at Blessed Sacrament in South Charleston, WV and Ascension Catholic Church in Hurricane, WV. She loved music and played the guitar and piano for many years. She loved animals of all kinds and most recently she and Buz had taken in and cared for rescue horses.
She leaves behind sons Andy McCormick of Rock Hill, SC, Tim McCormick of St. Albans, WV, and daughter, Amy Marie McCormick-Friesz (Daniel) of Astoria, OR, siblings, Carolyn (Daubenmire) Sanchez (Tino) of Roseville, CA, Robert J. "Bob" Daubenmire (Jen Billeci) of Woodland, CA, Jeff Daubenmire of Seattle, WA, Greg Daubenmire (Nancy) of Dublin, CA, Marie (Daubenmire) Cape (Randy) of Roseville, CA, and Michael Daubenmire (Tracie McArdle) of Roseville, CA, grandchildren, Donald W. Christy (Mary) of Rock Hill, SC, Makalya R. McCormick, of Conway, SC, Emily Frances McCormick (Micheal Facemire), of St. Albans, WV, Christian Robert McCormick of Charleston, WV, and Nathan Charles Friesz of Vancouver, WA, great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Declan Christy of Rock Hill, SC, along with many nieces and nephews and Buz's siblings, Joseph F. McCormick, Jr. (Barbara Longnecker), of Isle of Palms, SC and Thomas G. McCormick (Linda) of Fripp Island, SC.
Barb's family would like to thank HospiceCare of Charleston for their kind support and care for Barb, as well as the compassionate nursing, activities, therapy, housekeeping, laundry, front desk, and food service staff of Putnam Center for their loving care of Barb over these last 3 1/2 years, especially Angela, Teresa, Angelina, and the others on South Front Hall where Barb resided.
Funeral services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in South Charleston, WV on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Visitation is at 10 a.m., funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m., and inurnment will be held directly after at the church's columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a contribution to any of the following organizations: Alzheimer's Association of West Virginia, Children's Home Society of West Virginia, HospiceCare of Charleston, or West Virginia Horse Network.
You may visit Barb's tribute page at BartlettNichols.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans is honored to serve the McCormick family.